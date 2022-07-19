CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields climb

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.294 to the greenback, or 77.28 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.293 to 1.2989.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 2.2 basis points to 3.094%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.006%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell $1.05 to $101.55 a barrel on Tuesday​.

