CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields climb

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.6% higher at C$1.2956 to the greenback, or 77.18 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2954 to 1.3029.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 6.7 basis points to 3.137%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.0004%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose $3.36 to $100.95 a barrel on Monday​.

Canadian housing starts in Junefell, but less than expected, to 273,800 units from a revised 282,200 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

A survey of 14 economists polled by Reuters had forecast June housing starts falling to 265,000 units.

