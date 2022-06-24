CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields climb

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.6% higher at C$1.2919 to the greenback, or 77.41 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2901 to 1.3006.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 1.1 basis points to 3.313%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.1264%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose $3.35 to settle at $107.62 a barrel on Friday​.

