CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yields climb

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.2828 to the greenback, or 77.95 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2807 to 1.2858.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 8.7 basis points to 3.012%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 2.9696%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell $1.8 to settle at $112.4 a barrel on Tuesday​.

