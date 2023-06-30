CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3237 to the greenback, or 75.55 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3208 to 1.3283.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 9.2 basis points to 3.271%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.819%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose 78 cents to settle at $70.64 a barrel on Friday.

