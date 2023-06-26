CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3153 to the greenback, or 76.03 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3137 to 1.3184.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 6.5 basis points to 3.291%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.6864%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell 2 cents to $69.14 a barrel on Monday.

