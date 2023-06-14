CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3303 to the greenback, or 75.17 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3286 to 1.3319.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 6.2 basis points to 3.403%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.7803%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures rose 71 cents to $70.13 a barrel on Wednesday.

