CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3324 to the greenback, or 75.05 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3321 to 1.3378. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 3.7 basis points to 3.311%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.6952%. U.S. July crude futures rose $1.67 to $68.79 a barrel on Tuesday. Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (2023 06 13T13:00:04Z)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.