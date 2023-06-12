CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3337 to the greenback, or 74.98 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3316 to 1.3358.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.6 basis points to 3.329%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.7163%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures fell $2.05 to $68.12 a barrel on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.