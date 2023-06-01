CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3527 to the greenback, or 73.93 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3526 to 1.3585.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 2.7 basis points to 3.159%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.5969%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures rose 2 cents to $68.11 a barrel on Thursday.

