CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3718 to the greenback, or 72.9 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3712 to 1.377.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0.4 basis points to 3.676%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.4413%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose 98 cents to $73.88 a barrel on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.