CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3761 to the greenback, or 72.67 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3757 to 1.3843.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0.8 basis points to 3.832%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.4941%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose 61 cents to $78.87 a barrel on Tuesday.

