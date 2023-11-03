CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3691 to the greenback, or 73.04 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3693 to 1.376.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 11.4 basis points to 3.74%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.5517%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose 87 cents to $83.33 a barrel on Friday.

