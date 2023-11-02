CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.5% higher at C$1.3788 to the greenback, or 72.53 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3791 to 1.3858.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 9.6 basis points to 3.823%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.6361%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose 59 cents to $81.03 a barrel on Thursday.

