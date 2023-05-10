CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at C$1.3338 to the greenback, or 74.97 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3336 to 1.3397.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 3.4 basis points to 2.922%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.4616%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures rose 12 cents to $73.83 a barrel on Wednesday..

The value of building permits in Canada rose 11.3% in March, Statistics Canada said.

