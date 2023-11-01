CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.387 to the greenback, or 72.1 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3864 to 1.3891.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 5.8 basis points to 4.012%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.8798%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose $1.8 to $82.82 a barrel on Wednesday.

