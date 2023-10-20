CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3683 to the greenback, or 73.08 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3683 to 1.3734.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.7 basis points to 4.127%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.9606%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures rose $1.19 to $90.56 a barrel on Friday.

Canadian retail sales fell 0.1% in September from August. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected retail sales to drop 0.3%.Excluding autos. retail sales fell 0.1% in September, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast September sales, excluding autos, to be be flat.

