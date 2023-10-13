CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.366 to the greenback, or 73.21 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.366 to 1.3694.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 10.4 basis points to 3.932%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.5938%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures rose $3.68 to $86.59 a barrel on Friday.

