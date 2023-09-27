CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3512 to the greenback, or 74.01 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3502 to 1.3537.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 3.3 basis points to 3.985%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.4949%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures rose $1.84 to $92.23 a barrel on Wednesday.

