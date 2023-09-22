CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3443 to the greenback, or 74.39 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3424 to 1.3487.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 2.3 basis points to 3.949%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.4681%.

U.S. November crude CLc1 futures rose $1.33 to $90.96 a barrel on Friday.

Canadian retail sales rose 0.3% in August from July. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected retail sales growth of 0.4%.Excluding autos. retail sales rose 1.0% in August, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast August sales, excluding autos, to be up 0.5%.

