CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3438 to the greenback, or 74.42 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3424 to 1.3464.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0.6 basis points to 3.857%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.3407%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell 78 cents to $90.42 a barrel on Wednesday.

