CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3556 to the greenback, or 73.77 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3544 to 1.3593.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.3 basis points to 3.687%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2643%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose $1.55 to settle at $88.84 a barrel on Tuesday.

