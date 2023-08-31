CANADA FX DEBT Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3525 to the greenback, or 73.94 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3522 to 1.3557.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.3 basis points to 3.563%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.0984%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose $1.01 to $82.64 a barrel on Thursday.

