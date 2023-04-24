CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3533 to the greenback, or 73.89 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3524 to 1.3567.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.6 basis points to 2.923%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.5261%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell 79 cents to $77.08 a barrel on Monday..

