CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3537 to the greenback, or 73.87 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3533 to 1.3576.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.7 basis points to 3.579%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.0944%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose 29 cents to $81.45 a barrel on Wednesday.

