CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at C$1.3562 to the greenback, or 73.74 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3562 to 1.3637.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 8.1 basis points to 3.601%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.1217%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose $1.06 to settle at $81.16 a barrel on Tuesday.

