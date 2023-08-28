CANADA FX DEBT Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3599 to the greenback, or 73.53 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3584 to 1.3606.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 5 basis points to 3.655%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.1941%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures rose 7 cents to $79.9 a barrel on Monday.

