CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3535 to the greenback, or 73.88 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3514 to 1.3554.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0.7 basis points to 3.772%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.338%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell 10 cents to $80.62 a barrel on Tuesday.

