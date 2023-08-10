CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.339 to the greenback, or 74.68 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3374 to 1.3426.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 2.4 basis points to 3.503%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.9762%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell 44 cents to $83.96 a barrel on Thursday.

