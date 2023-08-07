CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3357 to the greenback, or 74.87 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.336 to 1.3399.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 16 basis points to 3.553%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.0682%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell 58 cents to $82.24 a barrel on Monday.

