CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3216 to the greenback, or 75.67 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3202 to 1.3249.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 3.9 basis points to 3.578%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.9726%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose 7 cents to $80.16 a barrel on Friday.

