CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3195 to the greenback, or 75.79 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3183 to 1.3228.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 2.5 basis points to 3.387%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.8035%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures rose 71 cents to $77.78 a barrel on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.