CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3158 to the greenback, or 76 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3151 to 1.3194.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.9 basis points to 3.402%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.824%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures fell 22 cents to $75.53 a barrel on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.