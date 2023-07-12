CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3221 to the greenback, or 75.64 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3197 to 1.3233.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 4.4 basis points to 3.492%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.9166%.

U.S. August crude CLc1 futures rose 62 cents to $75.45 a barrel on Wednesday.

