CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3495 to the greenback, or 74.1 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3495 to 1.3521.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0.6 basis points to 2.789%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.3626%.

U.S. May crude CLc1 futures fell 4 cents to $80.66 a barrel on Monday..

