CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3741 to the greenback, or 72.77 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3722 to 1.377.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1.7 basis points to 2.769%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.4268%.

U.S. April crude CLc1 futures fell 3 cents to $67.58 a barrel on Thursday..

Canadian wholesale trade grew by 2.4% in January.

