CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips

By Lynx Insight Service

March 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.7% higher at C$1.3728 to the greenback, or 72.84 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3678 to 1.3825.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 22.9 basis points to 2.769%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.5487%. U.S. April crude CLc1 futures fell $1.88 to settle at $74.8 a barrel on Monday.

