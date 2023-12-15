CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield holds steady

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt held steady.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.34 to the greenback, or 74.63 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3374 to 1.3414.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 0 basis points to 3.152%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.9559%.

U.S. January crude CLc1 futures rose 40 cents to $71.98 a barrel on Friday.

Canadian wholesale trade shrank by 0.5% in October.

Canadian housing starts in Novemberfell more than expected to 212,600 units from a revised 272,300 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

A survey of 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast November housing starts falling to 257.1,000 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.