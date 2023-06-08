CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield holds steady

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt held steady.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3351 to the greenback, or 74.9 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3335 to 1.3375.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR were flat at 3.443%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7876%.

U.S. July crude CLc1 futures rose 46 cents to $72.99 a barrel on Thursday.

