CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.6% higher at C$1.3469 to the greenback, or 74.24 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.346 to 1.3567.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 6.5 basis points to 2.951%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.5075%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures rose $1.07 to settle at $71.11 a barrel on Monday..

Canadian wholesale trade grew by 0.1% in March.

Canadian housing starts in Aprilrose more than expected to 261,600.00000000003 units from a revised 213,800 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

A survey of 11 economists polled by Reuters had forecast April housing starts rising to 220,000 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.