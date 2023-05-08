CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at C$1.3323 to the greenback, or 75.06 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3323 to 1.3388.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.5 basis points to 2.971%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.4995%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures rose $1.62 to $72.96 a barrel on Monday..

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.