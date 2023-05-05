CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.5% higher at C$1.3471 to the greenback, or 74.23 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3472 to 1.3543.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 11.1 basis points to 2.911%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.4597%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures rose $1.86 to $70.42 a barrel on Friday..

