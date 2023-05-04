CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3602 to the greenback, or 73.52 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3583 to 1.3632.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 7 basis points to 2.831%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.3974%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures rose 10 cents to $68.7 a barrel on Thursday..

