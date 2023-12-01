CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3528 to the greenback, or 73.92 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3518 to 1.3568.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 1.6 basis points to 3.566%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.332%.

U.S. January crude CLc1 futures rose 7 cents to $76.03 a barrel on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.