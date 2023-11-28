CANADA FX DEBT- Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3595 to the greenback, or 73.56 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3575 to 1.3621.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 0.4 basis points to 3.66%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.3962%.

U.S. January crude CLc1 futures rose 37 cents to $75.23 a barrel on Tuesday.

