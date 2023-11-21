CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3706 to the greenback, or 72.96 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3697 to 1.3731.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 3.673%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.4276%.

U.S. January crude CLc1 futures fell 65 cents to $77.18 a barrel on Tuesday.

Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 3.1% in October, down from 3.8% in September, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual rate of 3.2%

