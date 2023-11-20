CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0% higher at C$1.3713 to the greenback, or 72.92 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.369 to 1.3727.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 2.1 basis points to 3.705%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.4764%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose $1.76 to $77.65 a barrel on Monday.

