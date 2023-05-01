CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3543 to the greenback, or 73.84 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3531 to 1.3583.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 12.4 basis points to 2.964%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.5739%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell $1.12 to settle at $75.66 a barrel on Monday..

