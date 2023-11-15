CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.368 to the greenback, or 73.1 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3661 to 1.371.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3.9 basis points to 3.731%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.5%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures fell 77 cents to $77.49 a barrel on Wednesday.

Canadian factory sales fell 0.4% in September from September, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory sales to drop 0.1%.

Canadian wholesale trade shrank by 0.4% in September.

