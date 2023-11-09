CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3781 to the greenback, or 72.56 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3773 to 1.3807.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 5.5 basis points to 3.759%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.5412%.

U.S. December crude CLc1 futures rose 94 cents to $76.27 a barrel on Thursday.

